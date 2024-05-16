National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$182.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$174.00 to C$182.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$150.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$462.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.48. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$98.00 and a 52 week high of C$159.30.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

