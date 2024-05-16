National Bankshares Raises Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$35.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$34.50 to C$35.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at C$28.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.87.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

