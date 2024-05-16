Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $27.60.
About Naturgy Energy Group
