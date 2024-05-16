Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

