NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,409 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.72 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.