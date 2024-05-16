NBC Securities Inc. Buys 5,546 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.