NBC Securities Inc. Buys 843 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,240,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

