NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $116.63 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

