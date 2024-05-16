NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 182,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

