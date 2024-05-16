NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

