NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.