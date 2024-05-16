NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 99,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $429,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.