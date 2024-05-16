NBC Securities Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $233.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

