NBC Securities Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

