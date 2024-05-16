NBC Securities Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

