NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

