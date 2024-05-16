NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $64.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

