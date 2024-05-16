NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.5 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

