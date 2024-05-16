NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

