NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

