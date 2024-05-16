NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

