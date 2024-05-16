NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 581,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

