NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1,625.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,345 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $251.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.52 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

