NBC Securities Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,368 shares of company stock worth $4,819,477 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,519.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,204.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,524.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.