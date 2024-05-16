NBC Securities Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eaton by 97.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 21,664.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 314,789 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

NYSE ETN opened at $337.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $338.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

