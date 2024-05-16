NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,554,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,113,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.86 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $112.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

