NBC Securities Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,652,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 536,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $8,970,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 in the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

