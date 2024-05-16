NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NTES opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.
NetEase Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
