NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTES opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NTES

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.