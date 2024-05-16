NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,326.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,326 ($117.13) and last traded at GBX 9,324 ($117.11), with a volume of 122877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,262 ($116.33).

NEXT Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.45, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,928.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,394.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,155.49%.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

About NEXT

In related news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($112.41), for a total value of £2,967,283 ($3,726,806.08). Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

