NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.09.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NICE by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after buying an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.