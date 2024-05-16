Nigel Crossley Buys 7,939 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £14,687.15 ($18,446.56).

Nigel Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £395,069.58 ($496,193.90).

Serco Group Stock Performance

LON:SRP opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.78. Serco Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

