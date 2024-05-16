Nigel Pocklington Acquires 40,000 Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Stock

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,650.34).

Mobico Group Price Performance

MCG stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.30 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.95. Mobico Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.07 ($1.38).

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

