Nigel Pocklington Acquires 40,000 Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Stock

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,650.34).
Mobico Group Price Performance
MCG stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.30 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.95. Mobico Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.07 ($1.38).
About Mobico Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.