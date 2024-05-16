Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $883.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,296,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 275,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,121,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

