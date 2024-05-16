Northland Capmk Weighs in on FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

FiscalNote stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FiscalNote by 2,632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 290,471 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,180 over the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

