Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Increases Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87.
Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %
NOC stock opened at $469.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.11. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.