Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Increases Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

NOC stock opened at $469.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.11. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.