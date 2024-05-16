Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. 14,006,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,124,515 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

