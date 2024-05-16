NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 7,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,856,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $880.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

