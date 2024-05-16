Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

