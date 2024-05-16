Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Oklo Stock Performance
Shares of OKLO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.
Oklo Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oklo
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.