ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.