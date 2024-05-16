On the Beach Group plc (OTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 134.28 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of £224.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,276.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTB. Redburn Partners raised shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

