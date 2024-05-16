Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOI opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

