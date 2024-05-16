Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
