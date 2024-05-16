Organigram Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$268.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

Insider Transactions at Organigram

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

