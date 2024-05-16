Organigram Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.
Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$268.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.
In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
