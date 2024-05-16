Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Orla Mining by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

