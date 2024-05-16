Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
ORLA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
