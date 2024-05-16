P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Head-To-Head Survey

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 4.28 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -83.38

Analyst Recommendations

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P10 and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 0 2.88

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.85%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than P10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Power beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

