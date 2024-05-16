Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$21.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

Park Lawn Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE PLC opened at C$17.37 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.48 and a 12 month high of C$26.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.53 million, a P/E ratio of -62.04, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

