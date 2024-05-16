Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.50. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Paysafe traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 358222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSFE. BTIG Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

