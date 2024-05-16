Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRFT

Perficient Trading Up 0.2 %

PRFT stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.