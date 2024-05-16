PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Earnings Results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.