PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Earnings Results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PRT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.
PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PermRock Royalty Trust
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Trading Halts Explained
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.