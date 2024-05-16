Peter Cook Acquires 150,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$166,500.00 ($110,264.90).
Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Peter Cook bought 350,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$399,350.00 ($264,470.20).
Santana Minerals Stock Performance
About Santana Minerals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Santana Minerals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.